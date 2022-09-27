'Land acquisition, improvement work on Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri NH Project to be expedited'

A detailed power point presentation was given by the Lt. Col. Jitender Singh, OC, 53 RCC Project Beacon in which he mentioned that Job for preparation of DPR for improvement of Road Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri (NH-1) from km 14.200 (Narbal) to km 57.800 to NHFL specification and from km 57.800 to km 101.00 to NHDL with paved shoulder has already been sanctioned in 04 packages by MoRTH. Commander, BRTF of Project Beacon apprised the Secretary Planning that the project is on track but there are some issues pertaining to land acquisition which need to be resolved.

He said that in few cases, estimates of tree compensation from Horticulture Department and assessment of valuation of structures from R&B Department are awaited, besides compensation disbursement needs to be expedited by the Collector/CALA esp along the stretches of Sangrama flyover, Pattan bypass & Baramulla bypass.