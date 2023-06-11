Land acquisition of Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri highway project underway

Baramulla: The land acquisition process for the ambitious four-lane Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri highway project, aimed at improving connectivity and streamlining traffic movement in the area, is heading towards its completion.

The bidding process for the project is currently underway. However, the land-acquisition process needs to be expedited so that the timely commencement of this vital infrastructure initiative doesn’t face delay.

According to official records, the Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri (SBU) highway will be developed as four-lane road from Narbal to Baramulla, while the stretch from Baramulla to Uri will be developed as a double-lane road.

The estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs, 823.45 crores. Additionally, two bypasses will be constructed at Pattan and Baramulla, along with flyovers at Sangrama and Delina, which are expected to play a crucial role in facilitating smoother traffic flow.