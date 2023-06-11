Land acquisition of Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri highway project underway

Baramulla: The land acquisition process for the ambitious four-lane Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri highway project, aimed at improving connectivity and streamlining traffic movement in the area, is heading towards its completion.
The bidding process for the project is currently underway. However, the land-acquisition process needs to be expedited so that the timely commencement of this vital infrastructure initiative doesn’t face delay.
According to official records, the Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri (SBU) highway will be developed as four-lane road from Narbal to Baramulla, while the stretch from Baramulla to Uri will be developed as a double-lane road.
The estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs, 823.45 crores. Additionally, two bypasses will be constructed at Pattan and Baramulla, along with flyovers at Sangrama and Delina, which are expected to play a crucial role in facilitating smoother traffic flow.
The land acquisition process for the project involves over 49 villages, including nine villages from Narbal to Pattan, nine villages from Tappar to Sangrama, and seven villages each for the construction of bypasses at Pattan and Baramulla.
A total area of 96.1497 hectares is projected to be acquired for the project, with the most significant portion earmarked for the development of the Pattan and Baramulla bypasses, amounting to 57.553 hectares of land.
To initiate the land acquisition, the Baramulla district administration has already issued notifications under sections 3A and 3D of the land acquisition act to the affected beneficiaries. The 3G award notification has been issued to the villagers impacted by the construction in the Narbal-Pattan, Tappar-Sangrama, and Sangrama areas.
Once completed, the Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri highway project will span approximately 100 kilometers, transforming the highway into a four-lane stretch up to Baramulla town, and a double-lane road from Baramulla to Uri.
The project’s successful execution is expected to enhance connectivity, boost economic growth, and improve travel efficiency for residents and commuters in the region.
The four-laning of Srinagar-Baramulla highway is a pilot project which despite being in the news since the last several decades was not initiated by the previous regimes.
The present dispensation at centre accorded the sanction for the four laning of the prestigious Srinagar-Baramulla section of the highway in 2022. An official of the Baramulla district administration while commenting on the land acquisition process said that the process will be completed within the set time of two years. He said a major portion of the land acquisition process has been completed.
“The progress on the land acquisition process is satisfactory,” he said. “The pending process will be completed within the stipulated time and there will be no delay on this vital project,” he said.