Land sinking at Halmathpora causes fear among inhabitants

Kupwara: The continuous land sinking at Halmathpora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has caused fear among inhabitants. Several families have been shifted to the local Panchayat by administration for their safety.

The locals told Greater Kashmir that due to incessant rains recently, the Tingshore hill developed huge cracks at Halmathpora and Check Halmathpora causing damage to few tin sheds. They said that due to land sinking several walnut trees have got uprooted.

They residents said that initially they witnessed cracks in the hill, followed by land sinking and damage to their property.

“Eight families are living in close proximity of this hill. The huge cracks can take down the whole hill with the result the houses present there can get damaged,” said a local.