Land sinking at Halmathpora causes fear among inhabitants

Kupwara: The continuous land sinking at Halmathpora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has caused fear among inhabitants. Several families have been shifted to the local Panchayat by administration for their safety.
The locals told Greater Kashmir that due to incessant rains recently, the Tingshore hill developed huge cracks at Halmathpora and Check Halmathpora causing damage to few tin sheds. They said that due to land sinking several walnut trees have got uprooted.
They residents said that initially they witnessed cracks in the hill, followed by land sinking and damage to their property.
“Eight families are living in close proximity of this hill. The huge cracks can take down the whole hill with the result the houses present there can get damaged,” said a local.
“Even we did not celebrate Eid in our houses due to the fear. Some of the families are staying in the houses of neighbours and few have been shifted to the Panchayat Ghar,” he added.
The DDC Member Hyhama Sonauallah Khan has demanded early solution of the problem.
Meanwhile Tehsildar Kupwara Niyaz Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that administration has shifted families to safer places. He said that a team of Geology and Mining has visited the spot.The team will submit the report about the cause of cracks in the hill, he added.