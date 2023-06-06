Land use change | DC Bandipora chairs meeting of district-level committee

Bandipora: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora Owais Ahmed, who is also chairman District Level Committee for change of land use, on Tuesday convened a meeting of concerned committee members to discuss various cases of change of land use.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a total of eight cases were presented before the committee.
After threadbare discussion, the District Level Committee approved six cases, and rejected two.
The DC directed the concerned departments to ensure timely issuance of No Objection Certificates after proper verification of documents and rules under land conversion regulations.
The meeting was attended by ACR Bandipora as member secretary of the District Level Committee and other concerned members, including SDM Sumbal, Tehsildars, ExEns.