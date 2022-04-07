Landlord locks Govt school in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Students on Thursday had to study under open sky when a landlord locked the school gate of government middle school in zone Hariganiwan of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
Landlords who have donated their land to the Education Department for the construction of the school buildings locked a dozen government schools in last two days in Ganderbal district in support of their demands.
In last two days atleast a dozen government schools were locked by the concerned landlords in zone Hariganiwan of Ganderbal district forcing students to study in open. These schools mostly include Primary and Middle level schools.
As per the landowners who locked the school buildings, said that they had donated land to Education Department for the construction of school buildings as they were promised to get a job by the government.
They alleged that despite donating land at different places, the donors were provided neither a job as promised nor were compensated properly as of now.
TehsildarGundJavidIqbal told Greater Kashmir that they visited the schools those were locked by the landowners. He added that they pacified the landlords and assured them that the matter will be forwarded to the higher authorities for redressal. He said that a meeting of the landlords was held with the Sub Divisional Magistrate Kangan and officials of the Education Department.
Chief Education Officer GanderbalJavaid Ahmed did not respond to the phone calls by this newspaper.