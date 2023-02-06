Landslides disrupt traffic on Baramulla-Uri highway

Baramulla: The movement of traffic on the Baramulla-Uri highway remained suspended for a few hours following landslides triggered by intermittent rains in the area on Monday.
Following the landslides accompanied by huge boulders, the Border Roads Organisation (Project BEACON) authorities pressed their machines into service and cleared the road within a short period.
The road was later cleared of debris as well boulders.
“The traffic movement on the road has been restored. There is no damage or injury to any individual,” said an official.
The NS Bridge on the Baramulla-Uri highway often witnesses incidents of landslides, especially during the rainy season.
The road comes beneath a hillock where incidents of landslides occur frequently.
Meanwhile, the J&K Disaster Management Authority Monday said that an avalanche with medium danger level above 2400 meters over Baramulla could occur during the next 24 hours.
People have been advised to restrict their movement to only carefully selected safer routes with extreme care.