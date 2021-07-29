Langate health centre lacks staff, facilities; people suffer

Kupwara: The residents of Mankal area of Langate Thursday expressed resentment against the authorities for lack of adequate staff at Medical Aid Centre.

They said as a result of this people were facing severe hardships.

The residents said that the health centre was inadequately staffed due to which patient care had been badly hit.

They said that only one employee had been deputed here which tells upon the smooth functioning of the health centre.

“The employee deputed here is a sweeper who looks after all the sections, be it vaccination, providing first aid or prescribing medicines to the patients,” said a local.

They said that although the health centre had four sanctioned posts of paramedics who used to join duty off and on but barring a sweeper no one among them bothers to visit their actual place of posting for the past seven months.

“The health centre is running in a wooden residential house which in no means fullfils the needs of the locals,” said another local.

He said that although the authorities had sanctioned a concrete building for this health centre, but despite the passage of several years it was not being completed.