Large number of private schools turn into ‘business houses’

Srinagar: Like previous years, large number of private schools in Kashmir have again allegedly turned into “business houses”, forcing parents to buy school uniforms for students at exorbitant rates from specific shops.

The parents complained that the private schools, particularly the top- notch institutions, have kept the uniforms available at specific shops, in violation of set norms of the competent authorities.

Notably the educational institutions reopened for routine schooling in March and the winter uniform was not made mandatory for school children.

The management of the private schools asked the students to attend their schools in proper uniform for the summer season but the parents have been asked to purchase the uniforms from the specific shops at Regal Chowk or Court Road Srinagar.