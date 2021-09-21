Last rites of Kupwara Army man held

Kupwara: The last rites of a local Army man, who died of cardiac arrest, were held at his native village Gundsena Hyhama in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

Identified as Abdul Qayoom, son of Shamsudin Khan, the Army man had died of cardiac arrest while on duty at DSC Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

The 37-year-old Qayoom served in the Army for 17 years.

Locals had assembled in the village Tuesday morning to take part in the funeral of the deceased Army man.

They said that soon after his body reached his home, a pall of gloom descended the entire village.

“Women were seen wailing and almost every one assembled there had teary eyes,” a local said.

The deceased was given a guard of honour by the local Army unit (41 RR) while senior Army officers including Commanding Officer Naval Gatti took part in the last rites of the deceased.

Senior Army officers also visited the family of the deceased Army man to express condolences and assured them of the Army’s support.

Qayoom had died on 19th September and after all the medico-legal formalities, his body was brought to his native village on Tuesday.

He has left behind his parents, wife, two sons, and a daughter.