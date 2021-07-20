Leaders across political spectrum greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

Mehbooba Mufti: In her message, the PDP President Mehbooba Mufti prayed that the blessed festival further inculcates the values of selfless service, piety and care about each other among us. She said the occasions like Eid should invite us to think about happiness and welfare of those who cannot afford the necessities of life or who became victims of fate due to one reason or the other. On this day, let’s give handholding to orphans, widows, destitute and any other who needs it. There lies the real spirit of celebrating Eid-ul-Adha.”

Syed Mohammad AltafBukhari: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad AltafBukhariin his message said that Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of sacrifice wherein a person is supposed to give away his dear possessions to please Almighty Allah and also render a helping hand to the poor and needy.

Bukhari added that the holy occasions teach us to maintain high principles of selfless service to the Almighty Allah and humanity in general while expressing hope that this Eid will strengthen the communal brotherhood, harmony and bring peace, prosperity and well-being to Jammu and Kashmir and the people all over the world.

SajadJani Lone: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference Chairman SajadGani In his felicitation message wished all Muslims around the world a peaceful and joyful Eid-ul-Azha. He said "I extend my warm wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. May this Eid deepen the spirit of harmony, peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir. I urge people to take extra care in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on this occasion. We must remember economically downtrodden and underprivileged sections of the society who are worst affected by the COVID-19 lockdown and make them part of the Eid Celebration by extending all support to the people in need.”

MuzaffarBeig: Senior political leader and former Deputy Chief Minister MuzaffarBeigin his message to KNS said: “Eid gives us the message of love, unity and brotherhood. Sharing happiness increases them. Extending help to the poor and needy will also usher happiness in their lives. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, I appeal the people to observe this festival with utmost caution and abide by the social and health protocols of COVID-19 so as to stem the spread of this deadly disease.”