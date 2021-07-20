Leaders across political spectrum greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: Various leaders from different political parties extended their greetings and best wishes to people on the eve of Eid-ulAdha.
Farooq Abdullah: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah in his message said, “As the Muslim Ummah unite to observe Eid Al Adha, Let me at the very start felicitate people on the blessed and auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. The core philosophy of the day evokes deep concern for the needy and offers us a window of opportunity to alleviate the plight of the poor and destitute and imbue ourselves with the spirit of compassion, generosity, empathy and care. May the day provide relief to the beleaguered people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and rid them of all the tribulations and problems they are facing,” he said.
Omar Abdullah: Vice President NC Omar Abdullah said, “At the very beginning, I wish Eid Mubarak to all. The auspicious day of the Eid Al Azha stresses on the need for equality of mankind, god consciousness, generosity, almsgiving and peaceful coexistence of the entire human kind. I hope and pray that the day strengthens the cord of brotherhood between the different communities in J&K and Ladakh. I also hope that the day acts as a harbinger of healthier times, and much needed peace and stability to the entire region”
Mehbooba Mufti: In her message, the PDP President Mehbooba Mufti prayed that the blessed festival further inculcates the values of selfless service, piety and care about each other among us. She said the occasions like Eid should invite us to think about happiness and welfare of those who cannot afford the necessities of life or who became victims of fate due to one reason or the other. On this day, let’s give handholding to orphans, widows, destitute and any other who needs it. There lies the real spirit of celebrating Eid-ul-Adha.”
Syed Mohammad AltafBukhari: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad AltafBukhariin his message said that Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of sacrifice wherein a person is supposed to give away his dear possessions to please Almighty Allah and also render a helping hand to the poor and needy.
Bukhari added that the holy occasions teach us to maintain high principles of selfless service to the Almighty Allah and humanity in general while expressing hope that this Eid will strengthen the communal brotherhood, harmony and bring peace, prosperity and well-being to Jammu and Kashmir and the people all over the world.
SajadJani Lone: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference Chairman SajadGani In his felicitation message wished all Muslims around the world a peaceful and joyful Eid-ul-Azha. He said "I extend my warm wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. May this Eid deepen the spirit of harmony, peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir. I urge people to take extra care in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on this occasion. We must remember economically downtrodden and underprivileged sections of the society who are worst affected by the COVID-19 lockdown and make them part of the Eid Celebration by extending all support to the people in need.”
MuzaffarBeig: Senior political leader and former Deputy Chief Minister MuzaffarBeigin his message to KNS said: “Eid gives us the message of love, unity and brotherhood. Sharing happiness increases them. Extending help to the poor and needy will also usher happiness in their lives. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, I appeal the people to observe this festival with utmost caution and abide by the social and health protocols of COVID-19 so as to stem the spread of this deadly disease.”
G A Mir: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir in his message said I sincerely wish people prosperity, good health and long life and hope that the occasion will be the harbinger of complete peace and stability in J&K. He also urged the people to celebrate the occasion with austerity and take care of orphans, destitute and those who have no means of income to feed their families.
Ali Muhammad Sagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar in his message said that the religious festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, sharing and caring. He prayed that the blessed occasion further the spirit of brotherhood and compassion in JK in particular and the country in general.
Devender Singh Rana: Provincial President National Conference Jammu Devender Singh Rana in his felicitation message said, “Pray such festivals to be an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to strengthen the bonds of inclusiveness, share our joys with others and serve the humanity.”
G H Mir: Former Cabinet Minister &Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir prayed for peace, prosperity and wished that Eid becomes a harbinger for all-round development in the UT and the country in general. He also hoped that this holy occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity.
Maulana Imran Reza Ansari: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference, General Secretary and President All J&K Shia Association, Maulana Imran Reza Ansari said, "I extend my warm wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. May Allah (SWT) foster unity in the ranks of Muslims and furthers the cause of amity and brotherhood in J&K and elsewhere in the world.”
ArifLaigroo: People Democratic Party state youth secretary ArifLaigroo said that the festival rededicates ourselves to the path of truthfulness, sincerity, self-control, patience and human dignity. Urging the people to celebrate Eid with simplicity, he made a fervent appeal to the people to avoid wastage of food and resources and be conscious towards their neighbours, orphans and the needy so that they also become part of the Eid celebrations.
Sahil Bashir: Jammu and Kashmir Vice president and Official Spokesperson of LokJanshakti Party (LJP) ErSahil Bashir in his greetings prayed for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. He said this day would be herald of peace, progress and development in Jammu and Kashmir and the country.