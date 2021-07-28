Leaders across political spectrum grieved over Kishtwar incident

Srinagar: Political leaders from different parties today expressed profound grief and sorrow over the deaths in a cloudburst that hit Kishtwar.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah said, “I am deeply saddened over the loss of lives due to the flash floods caused by a cloud burst in Dachhan Kishtwar. I express my condolences with the bereaved families, whose loved ones were devoured in the catastrophe. My thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time,” he said.

While expressing grief over the incident, Vice President Omar Abdullah prayed that those missing are recovered safe and sound. “My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families. I share the grief of those whose loved ones have lost their precious lives in the mishap. May those whose valuable lives were devoured in the mishap find peace in the hereafter,” he said.

Expressing deep grief and anguish over the tragic deaths, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana in a statement sought further stepping up of rescue measures to trace the reported missing persons and urged the administration to provide interim relief to the sufferers. He also sought specialised treatment of those injured in the natural calamity.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Distressed to hear about the cloudburst in Kishtwar today. My deepest sympathies with those who have lost their loved ones & prayers for those missing.”