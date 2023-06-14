LEAF MINER PEST DAMAGING CROPS | Mehboob Mufti expresses concern

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that Kashmiri farmers are struggling to contain a brutal leaf miner pest that has inflicted catastrophic damage on their crops.

In a Tweet, Mehbooba Mufti said that the farmers are in a state of utter despair and despondency. She appealed to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and department concerned to intervene into the matter.

"Kashmir's farmers are struggling to contain a brutal leaf miner pest that has inflicted catastrophic damage on their crops. They are in a state of utter despair and despondency,” she tweeted. GKNS