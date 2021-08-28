Leakage in irrigation canal inundates Mansbal Park, damages road stretch

Ganderbal: A leakage in an irrigation canal for the past two weeks has caused damage to a road stretch at Mansbal health resort in Ganderbal.

According to locals, the leakage in the Lar irrigation canal for the last two weeks resulted in damage to the road stretch at Mansbal resort.

They said that the leaked water had inundated the nearby Mansbal Park, causing inconvenience to the visitors and locals.

Locals said that it was unfortunate that despite being a tourist destination frequented by hundreds of tourists, the authorities were unmoved to solve the problem.

“The Irrigation department, R&B, Mansbal Development Authority and the Tourism department have all been caught napping on this issue,” said Firdous Ahmed, a local.

The locals have urged the administration to redress their grievance.