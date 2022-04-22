Lecture series organised at NIT Srinagar

Dr. Vijay Kumar, Coordinator of the event, introduced the guest expert and laid emphasis on conducting science fairs.

While inaugurating the lecture series for spring session 2022, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said it is a proud moment for NIT Srinagar to host eminent luminaries on the campus.

"There are almost 10 lectures as part of the series during the spring semester. It is designed to expose our students to ongoing research and career opportunities," he said.

Prof. Sehgal lauded the role of HoD, Department of Physics, Dr. Shah and assured his support for such initiatives in the future.

Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said this lecture series will benefit students and help them to explore more options in the field of science and technology.