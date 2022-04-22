Lecture series organised at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: As part of 'Beyond Classroom Lecture Series', Dr. Tharamani C.N, Head of Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar on Friday delivered a lecture on “Design of non-noble metal catalyst with potential efficacy for clean energy conversion” at NIT Srinagar.
The lecture series is hosted by the Post Graduate Department of Physics, NIT Srinagar to expose students to a variety of topics beyond their curriculum and provide a platform to interact and exchange ideas with the experts.
Dr. Vijay Kumar, Coordinator of the event, introduced the guest expert and laid emphasis on conducting science fairs.
While inaugurating the lecture series for spring session 2022, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said it is a proud moment for NIT Srinagar to host eminent luminaries on the campus.
"There are almost 10 lectures as part of the series during the spring semester. It is designed to expose our students to ongoing research and career opportunities," he said.
Prof. Sehgal lauded the role of HoD, Department of Physics, Dr. Shah and assured his support for such initiatives in the future.
Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said this lecture series will benefit students and help them to explore more options in the field of science and technology.
In her key address, Dr. Tharamani delivered a lecture on 'Design of non-noble metal catalyst with potential efficacy for clean energy conversion.
She also shared her inspiring academic and professional journey with the students and covered many aspects of energy generation and scientific temper.
Dr. Tharamani said there is no shortcut to success and one can achieve their goal only through hard work and dedication.
She talked about the recent scientific developments across the globe in Chemistry and encouraged students to join internship programs at IIT Ropar.
Dr. Tharamani holds a Ph.D. degree from Bangalore University. Prior to joining IIT Ropar, she spent four years in Germany as a senior scientist and postdoctoral fellow at Ruhr University Bochum and a year at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada.