Lecturer booked under POSCO for harassing girl student

Bandipora: A senior physics lecturer of the Education Department in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly harassing a 12th standard girl student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Plan and tearing her Hijab in front of the entire class.

According to the student’s complaint, the lecturer, whose name is being withheld, had been “torturing” her for a long time.

“On Monday, he crossed all his limits” and “tore off my Hijab in front of the entire class, the student said in her complaint to the Police.

Station House Officer (SHO) Bandipora Police Station, Sajjad Ahmad confirmed to Greater Kashmir that the lecturer had been booked under the POCSO Act after a complaint was lodged by the female student on Monday.