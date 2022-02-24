Lectures delivered; films screened on Day-3 of SCoPE festival

Srinagar: On the third day of the Vigyan Sarvatre Pujyate (Science & Technology is Revered All Over), Festival for All, under Science & Technology Communication, Popularization & its Extension (SCOPE), various activities were conducted under the theme “A key discovery innovation that made mark in global science or India’s development story.”

The festival is being jointly organised by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), University of Kashmir (KU), in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, at Gandhi Bhawan in University of Kashmir.