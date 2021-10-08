Legal awareness prog conducted at Sopore law college

Srinagar: As a part of ‘’Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” Pan –India Awareness and Outreach Campaign and District Legal Service Authority Baramulla organised a legal Awareness Programme at Sopore Law Collage on October 5.

According to a press note, the awareness progamme was on implementation of NALSA Scheme of Legal Services to senior citizens’. The orogramme was organized by DLSA Baramulla in Collaboration with Tehsil Legal Services Committee Sopore and Sopore Law Collage . The team organizing the event was headed by principal Sopore Law Collage and included the panel lawyers of DLSA Baramulla and Tehsil Legal Service Committee Sopore as resource persons .

The speakers highlighted the various aspects of the scheme and urged for the need to spread the awareness about such schemes among the masses so that senior citizens, who constitute a vulnerable class ,can have a hassle-free access to justice and entitlements under various government schemes intended for their benefit . There was a large student presence in the event besides the members of the teaching faculty.