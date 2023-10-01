Legal services institutions hold massive cleanliness drive

Srinagar: Commemorating observance of “Swachhata Pakhwada - Swachhata Hi Seva”, a massive cleanliness drive under the directions of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, was carried out by all the Legal Services Institutions across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir here today.

The initiative was a tribute to Father of the Nation and a great leader of modern times Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary on October 2.

In one such drive organised by J&K Legal Services Authority at JDA Complex, Jammu led by Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority.

Vinay Sharma, SDM (Sub-Registrar, Khas), Prem Sagar, Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, all the staff members, PLVs and locals of the area participated in large number.

Similarly, all the Legal Services Institutions across the UT of J&K carried out various cleanliness drives in their respective premises, major crossings, prominent places having huge footfall including Dal Lake. During this drive, dustbins were also installed at various locations for keeping the area free from garbage.

The campaign was carried out in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideal of cleanliness and sustainability and was aimed to honor and spread the teachings and principles of Mahatma Gandhi Ji.