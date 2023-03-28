Legally Free Certificates issued by CWC Srinagar are legally valid: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday held that the Legally Free Certificates for adoption of babies issued by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Srinagar dissolved on August 24 last year are legally valid.

“… it is clarified that Legally Free Certificate of the babies issued by CWC, Srinagar dissolved on August 2022, are legally valid having been issued by the CWC, Srinagar, which is continuing pursuant to the interim directions passed by learned Single Judge dated 06.09.2022 in WP(C) no 1748/2022,” a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and justice Puneet Gupta said.

However, the bench made it clear that apart from this direction it did not express its opinion on the merits of any other matter in connection with the adoption of the babies by the applicants.