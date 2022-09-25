Leopard attacks | ADDC Baramulla meets victim family in Uri

Baramulla: Following a series of recent wild animal attacks in Uri during which a girl child resident of Jabadar Lachipora Bijhama was killed by a leopard, Wildlife Department has today issued an order with regard to killing of man eater leopard.

In this connection, Additional District Development Commissioner Baramulla Aijaz Abdullah Saraf today paid visit to the said area and visited the victim family and assured every possible help and relief to the family and directed wildlife department to immediately process the relief case for victim families.

He also met with local public representatives including Sarpanches, panches, numberdars and other locals to take their feedback regarding the incidents and measures to avoid such incidents in future.

He also discussed in detail the precautionary measures which the public need to adhere to in these areas.