Kupwara: Wildlife officials Friday captured a leopard in Punzwa Vilgam area of Handwara.

An official said that soon after they came to know that a leopard had taken shelter in a school building, a team of wildlife officials was sent to the spot which was successful in catching the animal.

He said that the locals did assist the wildlife team in capturing the animal.

The official said that the captured animal would be dispatched to Dachigam Park.