Leopard kills 13 sheep at Qalamabad Handwara

Kupwara: At least 13 sheep were killed in a leopard attack at Mirpora Qalamabad area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday night.
A police officer told Greater Kashmir that the live stock belonged to Zeeshan Gani Mir son of Abdul Gani Mir who came across about the loss on Monday morning.
The leopard has entered the cowshed during night and mauled at least 13.
The residents said that they have approached Wildlife officials several times to take any tangible step in controlling the attacks by wild animals but according to them, wild life officials have miserably failed in doing so.
They demanded installation of steel nets in their area to thwart further loss of live stock.
An official said that due to human interference in wild life habitation, the wild animals have started to move towards residential areas thus creating havoc among common people.
The locals appealed authorities to provide substantial compensation to Zeeshan so that he can once again turn to sheep rearing.