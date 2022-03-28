Leopard kills 13 sheep at Qalamabad Handwara

Kupwara: At least 13 sheep were killed in a leopard attack at Mirpora Qalamabad area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday night.

A police officer told Greater Kashmir that the live stock belonged to Zeeshan Gani Mir son of Abdul Gani Mir who came across about the loss on Monday morning.

The leopard has entered the cowshed during night and mauled at least 13.