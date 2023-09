Kupwara: A minor boy was killed in a leopard attack in Nichama village of Handwara in north Kashmir on Monday.

Locals said that the minor was pounced upon by a leopard outside his home and dragged to nearby forests, leaving him critically injured.

The boy was immediately shifted to Primary Health Centre Behnipora, where he succumbed shortly after.

The deceased minor has been identified as 3-year-old Burhan Ahmad, son of Muhammad Kamal Mir of Nichhama, Rajwar Handwara.