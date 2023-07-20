Leopard mauls toddler to death in Bijbehara

Anantnag: A two-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Sangam area of Bijbehara in South Kashmirs Anantnag district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Buhan Manzoor son of Zahoor Ahmed Khan of Check Dadoo village of Sangam.

" The leopard pounced upon by Burhan near his residence and dragged him into dense orchards," an official said.

He said the family and locals after hearing the cries of the toddler chased the leopard and retrieved him in critical condition.

"The boy was evacuated to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara where he succumbed to his injuries, he said. The incident created panic in the village. The villagers appealed the wild life authorities to trap the leopard to avert more such incidents.