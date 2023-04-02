Leopard sighting creates panic in Budgam villages

Budgam: A leopard was spotted in different villages of Central Kashmir’s Budgam on Sunday morning, creating panic among the residents.
Reports said that the leopard was spotted near “Alamdar Brick Kiln” and the same leopard is roaming freely Sharatpora and Bonhuma areas of Budgam.
Those who spotted the wild animal near the brick kiln raised an alarm and the wildlife department was informed.
“We saw a leopard this morning near the brick kiln. The same leopard was spotted in the peripheries of Sharatpora village. We are very scared as leopard sightings have become a regular feature in the area. We have lost many cattle and even human beings have been killed in leopard attacks,” said a couple of locals.
The villagers appealed to the Wild Life Protection Department to dispatch a team and capture the big cat lest it would harm anyone. (KNT)