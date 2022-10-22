Leopards create panic in Handwara

Kupwara: A number of leopards roaming in the upper villages of Rajwar area in north Kashmir's Handwara sub- district for the last several weeks has caused panic among the residents.

Locals said that with the sunset they remain confined to the four walls due to the fear created by the presence of wild beasts.

"We are so much scared to go for prayers and usually offer Isha and Fajar namaz at home. Do not know why authorities are unmoved with regard to catch the big cat," a local said.