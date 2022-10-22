Leopards create panic in Handwara

Kupwara: A number of leopards roaming in the upper villages of Rajwar area in north Kashmir's Handwara sub- district for the last several weeks has caused panic among the residents.
Locals said that with the sunset they remain confined to the four walls due to the fear created by the presence of wild beasts.
"We are so much scared to go for prayers and usually offer Isha and Fajar namaz at home. Do not know why authorities are unmoved with regard to catch the big cat," a local said.
The residents said that in the recent past a four year old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Rajpora village but still then authorities are doing nothing to catch the leopard.
Residents appealed to the administration and Wildlife Department to take immediate steps to capture the leopard.
Meanwhile, an official said that efforts were on to trap the leopard. "Hopefully in the coming days we will be able to get hold on the man eater leopards.
"Untill we get success in capturing the leopard, people should take care and must not venture out unnecessary,”he said.