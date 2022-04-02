LeT militant arrested in Anantnag

"At 8 PM, one suspect was challenged by the team, who tried to flee from the location and while fleeing, he tried to open fire upon the forces," official said.

Forces overpowered and apprehended him, he said, adding that during search, the warlike stores were recovered from the militant.

He identified the arrested militant as Aasif Bashir Ganei, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganei of Hassanpura Tabela affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (KNO)