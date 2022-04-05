LeT militant arrested in Rafiabad : Police

Sopore: An active militant of LeT was arrested at Ladoora area of Rafiabad during a search operation on Monday evening.
An official said that on a specific input about the movement of an unidentified militant a search operation was launched by Army’s 32 RR and police.
During the search, the official said security forces noticed suspicious movement of one individual, who was apprehended with arms and ammunition.
“On preliminary questioning he revealed his identity as Mohd Iqbal Khan of Jagu kharen, Beerwah of Budgam district. Upon a thorough search one Chinese pistol, one magazine and five 9 mm rounds were recovered from him,” official said.
He said that, the apprehension of LeT militant averted a major incident in North Kashmir. “He was assigned to plan an attack on security forces and political leaders by his handlers sitting across the border. This individual was previously apprehended on stone pelting and militancy related charges.”