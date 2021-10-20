LeT militant held with grenade in Thathri: Police

Police said during a search of vehicles and persons travelling through the naka, one person was moving suspiciously and trying to avoid the naka party. However, alert jawans at naka immediately overpowered and started frisking him.

On his personal search a hand grenade recovered from his possession. He was identified as Sohail Ahmed Bhat, son of Noor Mohammed Bhat, resident of Bathri Gandoh.” The preliminary investigation has revealed that he was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was sent with the grenade by LeT militant Khobaib based in Pakistan.