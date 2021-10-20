LeT militant held with grenade in Thathri: Police

Jammu: Police today claimed to have arrested a Lashkar militant with a grenade in Thathri.
Police said that they received inputs about the inimical elements planning to cause disturbance in Kishtwar district, following which, a joint naka was established at Drabshalla in Thathri by a joint team of police, Army and CRPF personnel.
Police said during a search of vehicles and persons travelling through the naka, one person was moving suspiciously and trying to avoid the naka party. However, alert jawans at naka immediately overpowered and started frisking him.
On his personal search a hand grenade recovered from his possession. He was identified as Sohail Ahmed Bhat, son of Noor Mohammed Bhat, resident of Bathri Gandoh.” The preliminary investigation has revealed that he was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was sent with the grenade by LeT militant Khobaib based in Pakistan.
A case under FIR number 235 of 2021 under relevant sections has been registered at Police Station Kishtwar. Further investigation have been taken up.