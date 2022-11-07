LeT terrorists chargesheeted for soldier's murder in Budgam

Srinagar: The Budgam Police today produced a chargesheet against terrorists for murdering a soldier in Budgam.
According to police, five accused persons were chargesheeted in a case of terror incident in which one army man on leave was abducted and murdered at Lokipora Khag Budgam
They have been identified as: "Athar Illahi Sheikh OGW of LeT (presently lodged in Kot Bilawal Jail ) S/o Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh R/O Lokipora Khag, Mohammad Yousuf Dar @Kantroo (LeT Commander, now Killed) S/O Abdul Ghani Dar R/O Cheki Kawoosa Narbal, Faisal Hafeez Dar (LeT terrorist now Killed) S/O Hafizullah Dar R/o Aripanthan Magam, Hilal Ahmad Sheikh @Hanzullah (LeT terrorist, now Killed) S/o Abdul Hameed Sheikh R/O Shrakwaari Wagoora Baramullah and foreign terrorist Ghazi Bhai @Pathan Bhai @ Usman Bhai (LeT terrorist at large)".
Earlier on 7 March 2022 at around 21:30 hours, Police Station Khag received a complaint about missing of one in-service army soldier on leave of 5 JAKLI namely Mohammad Sameer Malla s/o Mohammad Yaqoob Malla r/o Lokipora Khag and accordingly search of the missing person, a statement said.
After 3 days, upon specific information, the dead body of the missing army person was recovered who was found buried in a ditch in fields of village Labran Khag. Accordingly a formal Case FIR number 09/2022 U/S 364, 302 IPC was registered in Police Station Khag and investigation was taken up.
During the course of investigation one OGW Ather Illahi Sheikh was apprehended who upon questioning admitted that he along with other four accused terrorists of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toibya abducted Mohammad Sameer Malla on 7 March and they tortured him which resulted in death of Mohammad Sameer Malla in an orchard of Labran village and buried the dead body of the victim in a ditch in nearby field.
Accordingly, Ather Illahi Sheikh was arrested.
During investigation/search 3 terrorists involved in the said crime got killed in anti terror operation in Village Malwa kunzar on 21/22 April 2022 while as one accused serial number 5, Ghazi Bhai @Pathan Pakistan origin terrorist is still at large. During further investigation and collection of evidences in the case , offences under section 364, 302,392, 201,149 IPC,16,18,19,20,38,39 ULA(P) Act were established against the 5 accused and the chargesheet to this effect was produced before the Court after obtaining the sanction from the competent authority.
Pertinent to mention that expert opinions were to be obtained from CFSL Chandigarh due to which producing the charge sheet got a little bit delayed.