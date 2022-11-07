LeT terrorists chargesheeted for soldier's murder in Budgam

After 3 days, upon specific information, the dead body of the missing army person was recovered who was found buried in a ditch in fields of village Labran Khag. Accordingly a formal Case FIR number 09/2022 U/S 364, 302 IPC was registered in Police Station Khag and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation one OGW Ather Illahi Sheikh was apprehended who upon questioning admitted that he along with other four accused terrorists of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toibya abducted Mohammad Sameer Malla on 7 March and they tortured him which resulted in death of Mohammad Sameer Malla in an orchard of Labran village and buried the dead body of the victim in a ditch in nearby field.

Accordingly, Ather Illahi Sheikh was arrested.

During investigation/search 3 terrorists involved in the said crime got killed in anti terror operation in Village Malwa kunzar on 21/22 April 2022 while as one accused serial number 5, Ghazi Bhai @Pathan Pakistan origin terrorist is still at large. During further investigation and collection of evidences in the case , offences under section 364, 302,392, 201,149 IPC,16,18,19,20,38,39 ULA(P) Act were established against the 5 accused and the chargesheet to this effect was produced before the Court after obtaining the sanction from the competent authority.

Pertinent to mention that expert opinions were to be obtained from CFSL Chandigarh due to which producing the charge sheet got a little bit delayed.