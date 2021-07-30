LG administration failed to help people during flash floods in Kargil: Sajad Kargili

Srinagar: Prominent social activist and politician from Kargil Sajad Hussain Kargili on Friday castigated the Union territory administration of Ladakh for failing to come to the rescue of people in flood affected areas of Kargil district.

Sajjad said that LG administration has been insensitive towards the damage and destruction caused by the flash floods in several areas of Kargil district particularly Khawos, Sangrah and Khangral, adding that whatever help and relief is provided is coming from Kargil administration.

He said that the people in these areas are facing hardships due to non availability of drinking water, electricity, road connectivity and medical facilities.

Sajjad said that it is unfortunate tat there hasn’t been even a single word of sympathy from LG administration Ladakh even when Prime Minister of India expressed his sympathy with the people of Kargil after floods.

Sajjad sought an immediate relief and rehabilitation for affected by the flash floods.