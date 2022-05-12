LG administration notifies new fee rules for J&K private schools

As per the new rules, the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) for the private schools will be empowered to fix, determine and regulate the fee to be charged and collected by a private school.

The fee fixed and determined by the committee will be valid for three years. “However, in case a school seeks any modification in the fee structure fixed and determined by the committee within the prescribed time period, it shall apply to the committee for the same,” the notification reads.

The committee will also hear complaints with regard to the charging and collection of fee in excess of the fee determined by it.

“If the committee, after obtaining the material comes to the conclusion that the private school has collected excess fee of the fee fixed, determined and regulated by the Committee, it shall recommend to the appropriate authority for the cancellation of the recognition or registration of the private school or for any other course of action as it deems fit in respect of the school,” the notification reads.