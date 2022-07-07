LG along with Waqf chairperson pays visit to Dargah Hazratbal ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar July 7: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha along with J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Thursday paid a visit to Dargah Hazratbal Shrine to take stock of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.
As per an official handout, Lieutenant Governor and Waqf Chairperson interacted with all government departmental representatives and Waqf management Committee representatives involved in the Eid arrangements and instructed them to upgrade the facilities for the devotees.
The LG said that J&K Waqf Board is doing "exemplary work in upgrading facilities at sufi shrines of J&K".
While talking to the media LG said that "peace and harmony was the spirit of all religions and we need to nourish this spirit of spirituality in our new generation so that while shining in spiritual excellence we are able to create a society where co-existence and harmony are the driving forces".
The LG Sinha instructed the divisional administration to work hand in glove with the Waqf body to ensure all facilities to the people at all shrines and important prayer locations for smooth Eid prayers.
While thanking the Lt Governor, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that this visit of the head of the UT to Hazrat Dargah "means a lot to all and sends a message of care and well being for all without any discrimination".
She said that "spiritual traditions of Kashmir need a huge revival". Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole, DC Srinagar Aijaz Assad, Director Tourism Dr G N Yattoo and other departmental heads were also present on the occasion.