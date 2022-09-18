LG asks youth to build corruption-free, drug-free J&K

He said that the 100-seated Rural BPO and IT Enabled Services Academy (ITES) with a 30-seat training academy was being set up in Pulwama, which would provide direct employment to young boys and girls of Pulwama district, and the training academy would create a new talent pool for the fast-growing ITES sector.

Addressing the youth present in large numbers, the LG called upon them to follow the right path which leads to development, progress, and nation-building.

“The younger generation should aim big. They have the ability, the power to transform the world. All the youth must work together to build a fear-free, corruption-free, drug-free, and job-oriented J&K and take a pledge to defeat the nefarious designs of the neighboring country,” he said. “Human resource has an important role in our Integrated Action Plan for J&K and only by developing its core capability can we create a modern society.”

The LG appreciated the efforts of the Mission Youth towards youth engagement, developing creative leadership, extending handholding to thousands of youth, and providing the right medium for the youth to grow and prosper.

“Under the Mumkin programme, 4482 young boys and girls of J&K have been given mini commercial vehicles and they have also provided employment to other people, besides becoming self-reliant,” he said. “Financial assistance of Rs 100 crore under Tejaswini programme has been provided to 3500 women to fulfill their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs. The Tejaswinis have also provided employment opportunities to about 50,000 other women and men. Programmes like Parwaaz, Rise Together, and Super-75 are changing the lives of lakhs of youth in J&K.”

The LG also urged the younger generation to join the efforts of the J&K government to weed out corruption from J&K.

“If you get any information about corrupt practices, immediately inform by sending a message to Anti-Corruption Bureau's WhatsApp number,” he said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, CEO Mission Youth Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, DIG (DKR Range) Abdul Jabbar, and Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary were also present at the occasion.