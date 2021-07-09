LG chairs weekly meeting of Covid Task Force

Srinagar: Taking a detailed assessment of the present Covid scenario in J&K, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Friday chaired a series of meetings with members of Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners, and SPs on Covid containment efforts of the J&K administration.

During the meetings with the senior officers, Divisional Commissioners, DCs and SPs, the Lt Governor was apprised about the Covid Scenario in J&K, vaccination and other measures to effectively tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

The LG observed that J&K’s performance is better than many other regions of the country in terms of vaccination, daily testing and sampling, and advised everyone for not lowering their guard against Covid.