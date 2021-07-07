LG e-inaugurates Rs 28 cr worth educational infrastructure projects

Srinagar: Making new inroads in the school education sector, Lieutenant Governor, ManojSinha today e-inaugurated multiple educational projects including 08 Kasturba Gandhi BalikaVidyalayas (KGBV) and 07 Girls Hostels costing Rs 28 cr worth, besides 344 new ICT labs and 217 CAL centres worth Rs 36.50 cr established in various schools of 9 districts under SamagraShiksha.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the new KGBVs and Girls Hostels will increase the enrolment in these residential schools of educationally backward blocks and shall help in bridging gaps in gender equity.

Dedicating the new Information Communication Technology (ICT) Labs and Computer Aided Learning centres to the students of UT of J&K, the Lt Governor said that these labs will be used in the teaching learning process and the students will have access to modern technologies and digital world.