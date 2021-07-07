LG e-inaugurates Rs 28 cr worth educational infrastructure projects

Srinagar: Making new inroads in the school education sector, Lieutenant Governor, ManojSinha today e-inaugurated multiple educational projects including 08 Kasturba Gandhi BalikaVidyalayas (KGBV) and 07 Girls Hostels costing Rs 28 cr worth, besides 344 new ICT labs and 217 CAL centres worth Rs 36.50 cr established in various schools of 9 districts under SamagraShiksha.
Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the new KGBVs and Girls Hostels will increase the enrolment in these residential schools of educationally backward blocks and shall help in bridging gaps in gender equity.
Dedicating the new Information Communication Technology (ICT) Labs and Computer Aided Learning centres to the students of UT of J&K, the Lt Governor said that these labs will be used in the teaching learning process and the students will have access to modern technologies and digital world.
Till date, 1420 CAL centres and 1588 ICT labs have been established at elementary, secondary/senior secondary levels which are helping the students to learn information technology tools of modern times, he added.
The Lt Governor remarked that “Education is fundamental tool for achieving full human potential and maximizing country's rich talents and resources for the harmonious development of the individuals and the society”. Providing universal access to quality education is the key to economic growth, added the Lt Governor.
Working on these principles, the J&K Government is taking new strides towards Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Knowledge Economy and Knowledge Power. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child has access to education for making him/her a responsible citizen for nation’s bright future, the Lt Governor maintained.
J&K has a rich history of women achievers, outnumbering male counterparts in academics, sports, culture or any other field, which makes it even more important for the Government to lay a solid platform for them at educational level so that they can aim high, said the Lt Governor.
The Lt Governor interacted with the students through virtual mode and congratulated them for their new educational facilities.
Meanwhile, the Lt Governor also inaugurated Online School Affiliation and Recognition portal, developed by National Informatics Centre, which will work as a Private school information system.
Pertinently, the Rs 28 cr worth educational infrastructure projects inaugurated today including Kasturba Gandhi BalikaVidyalayas at KGBV TandarChenani, Udhampur; Ramhal, Kupwara, Kuligam, Gundchabutra; Machaddi&Basholi, Kathua; Mendhar (ChakBanola), Poonch; besides Girls Hostels at Panzipora, Sopore; Raniwari, Srinagar ; Ramnagar , Panchari, Udhampur; Manjakot, Rajouri; Peeri and Chatroo , Kishtwar.
The new ICT labs and CAL centres were established in Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Doda, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Ramban, Reasi and Udhampur.
Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Bishwajit Kumar Singh, Administrative Secretary to Government, School Education Department; Prof. VeenaPandita, Chairperson JKBOSE; Amit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA; Deep Raj, Project Director, SamagraShiksha and other senior officers attended the inaugural ceremony.