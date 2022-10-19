LG inaugurates ‘Kumaon Literary Festival’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the Kumaon Literary Festival at the Kashmir International Convention Centre.

The two day festival has been jointly organised by Kyaari India and Indian Cinema Heritage Foundation.

The Lt Governor said that the festival brings together celebrated authors, poets, thinkers of the country to celebrate art, culture & literature and provides an opportunity to the people to explore new ideas and perspectives.

J&K is home to rich literary tradition, dating back to many millennia and our quest for knowledge continues, he further observed.

The Lt Governor said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dedicated efforts are being made since last two years to revive and promote J&K’s culture, art, literature, cinema, and music.