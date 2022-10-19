LG inaugurates ‘Kumaon Literary Festival’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the Kumaon Literary Festival at the Kashmir International Convention Centre.
The two day festival has been jointly organised by Kyaari India and Indian Cinema Heritage Foundation.
The Lt Governor said that the festival brings together celebrated authors, poets, thinkers of the country to celebrate art, culture & literature and provides an opportunity to the people to explore new ideas and perspectives.
J&K is home to rich literary tradition, dating back to many millennia and our quest for knowledge continues, he further observed.
The Lt Governor said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dedicated efforts are being made since last two years to revive and promote J&K’s culture, art, literature, cinema, and music.
“The nation is witnessing Economic, Cultural and Scientific Renaissances under the leadership of Hon’ble PM. Our ancient literary culture and values are rich and diverse and always guided us on the path of peace, co-existence and brotherhood,” the Lt Governor further added.
Terming Culture as a way of life and a mirror that reflects people's aspiration and socio-economic transformation, the Lt Governor said efforts are being made to involve local artists and people as stakeholders in maintenance and promotion of art, heritage sites etc.
Recalling the contribution of famous writers and thinkers from Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor said the cultural ethos of our great Nation is deeply connected with the Jammu Kashmir UT since time immemorial. From storytelling to Classical Indian Music, Jammu Kashmir is the land of various creative mediums, he added.
The Lt Governor also spoke on the efforts to promote local languages including Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Dogri, Punjabi.
Dr Bibek Debroy, author, and Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister, spoke on the literary, cultural and historical legacy of Kashmir. He also threw light on the Kashmir and the Sharda Peeth connection.
Rahul Rawail, veteran Filmmaker expressed his happiness to witness the glorious days of film making back in Kashmir.
Asha Batra, co-founder Kumaon Literary Festival, said that “we are delighted to organise the Kashmir edition of the Kumaon Literary Festival.”
She also expressed gratitude to the UT government for its support to the festival.
Arhan Bagati, Founder, Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute (KYARI), in his welcome address highlighted the objectives and vision behind the fest. “We are delighted to bring to reality a world-class literary journey in Kashmir which had been long awaited. Kashmir from ancient times has been known for rich scholarly texts. The natural scenic environs make it the perfect destination for authors to brainstorm on thought provoking ideas from cinema, .history, culture, politics to the emergence of Naya Kashmir,” Bagati said.