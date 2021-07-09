LG inaugurates WB funded Showroom cum Interpretation Centre at Bemina

Srinagar: With an objective to give a determined push to the growth of Woolen industry in the UT, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the Showroom cum Interpretation Centre at Government Woolen Mill, Bemina established under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTRFP).

In the 1st Phase of the project, Showroom cum Interpretation Centre was completed at a cost of Rs 4.25 crores. The sub-project was undertaken as part of the Restoration & Strengthening of Livelihood component of the JTFRP project. In Phase II, upgradation of machinery and ancillary work - shall be completed by August, 2021 end at a cost of Rs 4.00 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the new Showroom cum Interpretation Centre will greatly impact the livelihood opportunities of people working in the mill, besides providing market opportunities for the thousands of wool-producing farmers in J&K. At the same time, the new facility will give a massive revamping to Woolen industry of the region, he added.