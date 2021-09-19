LG lauds Sikh community for unity in society

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met a delegation of Sikh community of Kashmir under the banner of ‘United Kashmiri Sikhs Progressive Forum’ led by its Chairman Baldev Singh Raina at the Raj Bhavan here Sunday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegation comprising religious leaders, civil society members, educators, and professionals from the Sikh community apprised LG Sinha about the issues and demands of the Sikhs living in J&K.

Interacting with the delegation, the LG said that the incumbent government was committed towards inclusive development and welfare of all sections of the society.

He assured the delegation that all their genuine issues would be taken up for redress expeditiously.

LG Sinha said that Sikhism binds people in the thread of unity and the community was selflessly serving humanity for ages.

“The supreme sacrifices of the people from the Sikh community in the freedom struggle can never be forgotten. They have always led from the front and encouraged others with their unity and strength,” he said.

Responding to the demands put forth by the delegation, the LG said that the J&K administration would take immediate and appropriate action to address them.

“The government is working for the promotion of Punjabi language in J&K in a well-planned manner,” he said.

Referring to the recent launch of the Kashmir Pandit portal, the LG said to the members of the delegation that all possible assistance would be provided to bring back the displaced Kashmiri Pandits who want to return to their native land.

He said that the government was adopting an integrated approach to establish sustained peace in J&K.

Speaking on the employment opportunities for the youth, the LG urged the members of the delegation to connect the youngsters from the community with various schemes of Mission Youth launched by the J&K administration.