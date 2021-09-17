LG presides over closing ceremony of JU’s year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations

The Lt Governor noted that as J&K prepares for a new Industrial Revolution, our educational institutes need to churn out skilled Human Capital commensurate with the demand of the Industry. I urge the educators to analyze, adapt to changing dynamics, and fill the gaps to keep up with the ever-changing Education ecosystem.

“The New Education Policy calls upon educators to move beyond reading, writing & arithmetic and lay emphasis on the development of the future builders who affect positive changes in the society through innovation creativity, compassion, decency, and sensitivity”, he added. The Lt Governor assured that the Jammu and Kashmir administration shall never allow shortage of resources for the development of educational institutes in the UT.

“Jammu and Kashmir UT is spending more money than other states of the country to nurture the talent of youth in both education and sports fields. Many of you will know that the budget of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Services and Sports this year is Rs 513 crore, relatively higher than several big states”, he added.

The Lt Governor underscored the need for future-oriented, value-based, and ambitious education system that enhances the dignity of personality. The future expects new thinking from the students, teachers and a vast improvement in the education system.

“It is very much possible to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies in learning ecosystem and prepare the students of future armed with cognitive and hard skills. Teachers and students both should be willing to unlearn and relearn”, he urged.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary on the occasion said that Jammu University is not only celebrating fifty golden years but heading towards the golden era. Jammu University has played a great role in shaping the future of many students but now it has a fundamental goal to introspect that how to reach the goal of shaping a golden future. Our educational institutes should ensure that they have to create milestones in finding solutions to the difficulties of the present era and upcoming years. The Universities of J&K UT now have ample developed Infrastructure; it is a need of the time to built teaching and intellectual infrastructure also.

Earlier, in his presentation, Prof Manoj K Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu highlighted the events held during the course of Golden Jubilee celebrations.