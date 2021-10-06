LG promises redressing issues of different Biradaris

Srinagar: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday promised redress of issues of different Biradaris.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG promised the delegation of representatives of different Biradaris including Mahajan community, Dogra Khatri Saddar Sabha, Jammu, and Arora Bansh Sabha who called on him at Raj Bhavan that the issues that they raised would be appropriately redressed on merit.

He said that the delegation consisted of Surinder Mohan Gupta from Mahajan community, Yudhvir Sethi from Dogra Khatri Saddar Sabha, Ramesh Arora, president Arora Bansh Sabha, and Arun Gupta, social activist.

The spokesman said that the delegation submitted a memorandum to the LG and apprised him about the difficulties faced by these communities in registration of agricultural lands.

He said that they demanded for notifying the list of “category of persons” (agriculturalists and non-agriculturists) under Section 133-H of J&K Land Revenue Act.