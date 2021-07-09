LG reviews functioning of Skill Development Department

Srinagar: J&K Government’s innovative interventions are getting visible results on the ground by generating more livelihood avenues for skilled & talented Youth of J&K, and creating better prospects for our younger generation.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review the functioning of Skill Development Department.

The meeting was the latest in the series where the Lt Governor took a comprehensive review of the functioning of different departments of the J&K Government and seeking status of their present working and the future deliverables.