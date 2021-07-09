LG reviews functioning of Skill Development Department

Srinagar: J&K Government’s innovative interventions are getting visible results on the ground by generating more livelihood avenues for skilled & talented Youth of J&K, and creating better prospects for our younger generation.
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review the functioning of Skill Development Department.
The meeting was the latest in the series where the Lt Governor took a comprehensive review of the functioning of different departments of the J&K Government and seeking status of their present working and the future deliverables.
Laying special focus on upskilling of the youth in various sectors, the Lt Governor directed the officials of the Skill Development Department to integrate Skill development with Youth clubs, besides exploring various modalities to hone the ability of the talented youth of J&K by taking the initiatives under skill development to grass root level.
Improve quality and market relevance of skill development programmes and provide more access to youth in skill training; Identify gaps and work in convergence for a better outcome, the Lt Governor told the officials. We must put all our efforts to upgrade the skill sets of the youth according to the need of Market and make them ready for future jobs, observed the Lt Governor.
Keeping in view the objective of Make in India program, skill development is necessary for social and economic betterment, hence there is a need for skilling, re-skilling of the youth. A lot of new job skill-sets will be required in the post-Covid world and our training centres must be fully equipped for that, the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor also passed necessary directions for ensuring on the ground effective implementation of skill development related schemes envisioned by the Central and the UT Government. The Lt Governor directed the officials to revamp the admission process in the Polytechnics and ITIs across the UT for ensuring 100% capacity utilization of these institutions, and improving the intakes of the students. On the recruitment front, the Lt Governor instructed for recruiting the faculty through a transparent process. He further called for conducting a detailed assessment to get an analysis of the success of the placement drives
The Lt Governor asked the officials to train local youth for film shooting purposes, besides imparting training in local cuisines, hospitality and other sectors. Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department gave an overview of the overall functioning of the department.
Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO, Mission Youth, while briefing the chair about the achievements and targets set under various programmes, informed that around 18000 youth in 35 identified sectors will be trained under various skill development programmes.
Rajeev RaiBhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Bishwajit Kumar Singh, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department; HoDs, Nodal officers of various schemes and senior officers attended the meeting.