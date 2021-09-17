LG Sinha extends greetings

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday, and said his efforts towards development of the country have been a source of inspiration.

"Warm Birthday wishes to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.I pray for his long & healthy life.Your exceptional, tireless efforts towards development of New India have been a source of inspiration for all of us.May the nation continue to progress under your dynamic leadership & vision," Sinha tweeted.

The Kashmir unit of the BJP also wished the prime minister but said there would not be any gala celebrations or cake cutting. "BJP is a party of poor.

On the 71st birthday of PM Narendera Modi, no cake cutting, or gala celebrations, but to distribute food, fruit and edibles among needy, poor and destitute in Kashmir," party spokesman Altaf Thakur said.

He said 25,000 post cards filled with colourful birthday wishes from Kashmir have already been sent to the prime minister.