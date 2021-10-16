LG Sinha felicitates UPSC Civil Services qualifiers

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today felicitated Waseem Ahmad Bhat and Iqbal Rasool Dar who qualified the UPSC Civil Services examination this year.

Congratulating the UPSC qualifiers, the Lt Governor said that their commendable accomplishment will motivate many more youths from Jammu and Kashmir to follow their footsteps and inspire them to compete in the prestigious Civil Services Examination.

The Lt Governor observed that the government has been putting in efforts to promote the inherently capable youth of the UT by creating a conducive ecosystem for proper channelization of Youth energies through multi-faceted interventions.