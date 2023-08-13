LG Sinha to inaugurate eco-friendly park at Sonamarg today

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would inaugurate an eco-friendly park at Sonamarg on Monday, officials said.

They said that the LG is scheduled to visit Ganderbal district on Monday and inaugurate an eco-friendly park in Sonamarg health resort.

Officials said that the district administration Ganderbal in collaboration with other departments had developed the eco-friendly park with an aim to provide better environment and recreational facilities to the visitors.

An official said that the park was developed over 60 kanal land.

He said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal Shyambir Singh was monitoring the progress of the project that had been developed in a short period with the help of various departments including Revenue, Forest, Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA), and Rural Development Department (RDD).

Official sources said that the park would have a selfie point and a memorial plaque.

They said a tricolour was also being erected in the park. Officials said that this was being done under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign and would instill a sense of pride and patriotic fervour in the hearts of onlookers.