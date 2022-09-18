LG Sinha to inaugurate Kashmir's first multiplex on September 20

The Dhar family and INOX, one of the nation's major film distributors and theatre chains, worked together to create the multiplex. The multiplex will open to the public on September 20.

According to Vijay Dhar, owner of INOX multiplex Srinagar, they have done all preparations and Kashmir's first multiplex will be opened on September 20 by LG Sinha and the first show will be on September 30 when the Hrithik Roshan-starred movie Vikram Vedha will be screened in the multiplex.