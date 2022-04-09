LG Sinha visits Chinar Dharohar

Srinagar: “Chinar Dharohar”, an 8th century heritage site rejuvenated in Badami Bagh Cantonment by the Kashmir-based 15 Corps of Indian Army was visited by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K today.

According to a press note, this heritage conservation project hosts several excavated figurines in the form of two large monolithic rock Shivalingas, seven Gandhara style sculptures and a huge rock carving of the feet of a monolithic statue.

From April to July 2021, the Chinar Corps diligently restored excavated sculptures, created a heritage park themed to display them and with technical assistance from SPS Museum, Srinagar recreated scaled replicas of seven more stone figurines excavated from the site in 1926.