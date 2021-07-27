LG Sinha’s Administration giving special focus to youth engagement, empowerment: Advisor Farooq Khan

The Advisor further highlighted that under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, special focus is being given to youth engagement and several initiatives have been launched for their empowerment. He added that the Mission Youth was established as a specialized organization to bring synergy and efficacy in the efforts of various government departments working for empowerment and development of youth.

Advisor Khan remarked that the L&E Department and Mission Youth, J&K have an important role to play for the upliftment of the young generation and they need to have constant coordination and synergy for the implementation of various schemes aimed for the youth of J&K.

Advisor Khan impressed upon the officers to expedite the process of establishing the District youth Centres at the earliest so that a vibrant medium for engagement of youth is established and better opportunities are provided to the youth here.

Speaking during the meeting, CEO, Mission Youth, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that the Mission Youth envisions to develop a youth appealing environment in J&K with a manifestation of hope and aspirations for the youth here. He added that the Mission will positively engage the youth through integrated and customized interventions in the fields of livelihood generation, education and skill development, financial assistance, sports activities and recreation.

Secretary, L&E Department, Sushma Chauhan while speaking in the meeting highlighted that the close coordination and synchronization of efforts between the two agencies is a prime way to achieve the objective of development and empowerment of youth here.