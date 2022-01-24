Life returns to normal after weekend lockdown

However, night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts, officials said.

The barricades to restrict the movement of traffic on roads in J&K have been removed for hassle-free movement.

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, the government had ordered complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in entire J&K.

The decision has been taken at the meeting of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction chaired by Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, who is also the chairman of the SEC.

As already directed, public and private institutions have been permitted to seek attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes while the maximum number of permissible people for indoor and outdoor gatherings has been fixed at 25.