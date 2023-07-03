Life School organises alumni meet

Srinagar: Life School at Charar-e-Sharif hosted an alumni meet, bringing together former students from various graduating classes.

A statement of the Life School issued here said that the event fostered connections, celebrated achievements, and allowed for cherished memories to be shared.

It said that the meet showcased the enduring bond between Life School and its graduates, creating a warm environment for all attendees.

The statement said that the alumni shared experiences and insights, inspiring attendees and reinforcing the school's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals.

It said that the guests included Private Schools Association President Ghulam Nabi Var, eminent educationist Muhammad Rafi Masoodi, Mustaq Ahmad Baba, social activist Arshid Dijoo, former AE Jahangir Ahmad, and freelance journalist Jahangir Ali.